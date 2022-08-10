Expanded capabilities include overmolded components for biopharmaceutical fluid transfer assemblies

Freudenberg Medical, a manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical devices, systems, components, and tubing, has introduced HelixTC overmolded sanitary ends in silicone for use in bioprocessing and single-use fluid transfer applications. HelixTC is an alternative to standard barbed TC connections and is based on Freudenberg's PharmaFocus Premium product line of platinum-cured silicone tubing.

Sanitary ends used in single-use systems for biopharma fluid transfer (Photo: Business Wire)

Available in standard or mini molded TC styles up to 1½ inch or 50mm OD and custom sizes or custom assemblies are available to order. The product comes with either stainless steel or polysulfone back-up cups.

"We are proud to launch our new HelixTC product line, which combines our extensive capabilities and expertise in tubing extrusion and injection molding," states Rudi Gall, General Manager Director Corporate Marketing at Freudenberg Medical. "With HelixTC, which is designed around our well-proven silicone-based PharmaFocus Premium tubing line, we extend our overall offerings to our pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. We are a true one-stop shop, making development and sourcing of products easier and faster for our customers. HelixTC is another example of how we aim to make life easier for our customers."

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development, and manufacture of innovative medical and pharmaceutical devices, tubing, components, and single-use systems. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,200 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from precision molding and extrusion to drug coatings, finished devices, complex catheters, and hypotubes. www.freudenbergmedical.com

