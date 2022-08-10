New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - On July 25, 2022, the Round One Judging of "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category" of the 2022 Effie Awards Greater China was successfully held online. The organizing committee invited 12 digital marketing experts from brands in the sectors such as B2B, smart home, digital and intelligent finance, pharmaceuticals, and drinks retailing, as well as domestic and foreign Internet platforms and international 4A & consulting agencies to serve as juries of the event. Based on Effie's practical judging system, the juries provided appropriate and professional comments for entries, in a bid to screen out excellent cases with digital innovative features to inspire industrial development.

Juries of Round One Judging of "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category" of the 2022 Effie Awards Greater China

"Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category" is jointly created by Effie Awards Greater China and Tencent Qidian to guide the trend of market digitalization, inspire industrial innovations and commend exemplary cases in the tides of industrial digitalization. According to the data of the Call for Entry as of July 13, the entries of the category ranked the first in terms of year-on-year growth rate among all Strategic categories for the year 2021 to 2022.

Alex Xu, President of Effie Greater China, Senior EVP of Effie Worldwide said upon the commencement of the event, "Amid the post-pandemic era when business pattern has undergone massive changes, it has become inevitable for enterprises to drive the growth of business value by data, explore new potentials for growth by technology and undertake digital transformation. We hope to see more excellent cases, explore new marketing channels reinforced by digital technology, demonstrate the charm of digitalization and constantly drive the growth of business value for brands."

Monique Gao, Head of Growth, Tencent Qidian said, "Industrial digitalization requires both regional and industrial efforts and is dependent on win-win cooperation between industrial partners. On the one hand, Tencent will open and share its resources and provide comprehensive corporate services including expert diagnosis, one-stop services and all-scenario connections. On the other hand, we hope to join hands with our partners through the category of industrial digitalization jointly created with Effie Awards Greater China to drive the upgrade of service and marketing."

Before the judging, Effie's working group elaborated on the setting of categories and specific rules for judging so as to facilitate professional judgment based on the clarified understanding of relevant rules and mechanisms in this regard.

The Round One Judging involves 9 cases in total. The juries will discuss for 10 minutes after every 3 cases so as to fully explore relevant marketing innovations and issues found during the judging, and provide professional comments and suggestions for improvement.

In the tide of digitalization, all industries are actively exploring new marketing methods with more practical effects. However, with the change of consumption forms and the arrival of the era of experience economy, customers will be given more power of speech and initiative in the process of consumption. Focusing on customers, and utilizing digital technology to analyze customer needs, optimize service processes, make plans for marketing strategies and improve customer experience will become the only way to drive the sustainable development of enterprises and build an interactive, mutually-assisted and win-win relation with customers.

Upon detailed judging of the cases, the juries agreed unanimously that there were many marketing cases with digital, intelligent and technical features, demonstrating the changes and promotion of industrial digitalization to the marketing methods of enterprises. They believe that, based on the constant empowerment and accumulation of Effie Awards Greater China in "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category", more reference will certainly be provided for the development of relevant sectors.

The Round One Judging of "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category" jointly held by the 2022 Effie Awards Greater China and Tencent Qidian was successfully concluded. We appreciate the great support of all attending juries and hope that all participating units can achieve good results.

2022 Effie Awards Greater China

Juries of Round One Judging of "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category"

In no particular order:

Monique Gao

Head of Growth, Tencent Qidian

Jasmine Yu

General Manager of Commercialization, Tencent Qidian

Karen Ding

Former Head of Project Management, Marketing Department, Honeywell Asia Pacific Region

Yana Gan

Head of Brand Marketing, Midea Group

Grace Huang

Head of B2B Marketing, Yahoo Taiwan

Gabrielle Kong

Vice President for Strategy, EssenceMediacom

JK Shen

Managing Director, Accenture

Smile Sun

Brand Operation Director of Digital Life, ZhongAn Insurance

Peng Wu

Partner & Vice President, Dreame

Nicole Yang

Head of User Interaction, Pernod Ricard

Nina Yuan

Head of Employer Brand, Pfizer

