Announcing Spiffy Mobile Brake Services in 17 Markets Across the US

Convenience delivered in the drive toward complete car care

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced new mobile brake services in 17 markets across the US.

Since 2014, Spiffy has grown from a mobile car wash and detail startup in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park to a nationally-recognized brand for on-demand maintenance and vehicle care. Their mobile model ensures a convenient, frictionless experience with direct-to-customer automotive services for fleets and individuals across the country.

After introducing mobile tire services in 2020, Spiffy now offers mobile brake services to round out light repair and preventative maintenance solutions for the 3,000+ vehicles they service daily.

"Our goal is to make car care as convenient as possible for our customers across the entire vehicle lifecycle," said CEO Scot Wingo. "As vehicles age, brake services become essential to ensure longevity and safety. When people experience issues like squealing or grinding noises, or even a shaking steering wheel, it's probably time to replace the brakes. We are excited to be able to perform this service when our customers need it."

When brake problems arise, people want quality parts and professional service. Mobile service delivery elevates the experience by giving people back their time through the convenience of coming to them. Pre-service inspections, both visual and test drives, set Spiffy brake services apart from the mobile competition.

Professional Spiffy technicians, trained 100+ hours across automotive services, complete a full visual inspection, complemented by a test drive, before replacing worn parts with premium aftermarket ceramic brake pads and rotors.

Brake services can be booked through the Spiffy app starting at $350 per axle, which includes replacing brake pads and rotors, and based on the vehicle, offers a 4-hour estimate to cover models with longer service times.

"It's our goal to bring the same high level of convenience, safety, and customer experience we deliver with wash, detail, oil, and tires to Spiffy Brakes as we expand our goal of providing complete car care for our individual and fleet customers," concluded Wingo.

Mobile brake services are now available in metro areas including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, and Tampa, with additional markets coming soon.

For more information or to schedule a brake service, visit spiffybrakes.com.

About Spiffy

Spiffy? (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Available in over 40 markets, Spiffy offers a variety of mobile car wash and detail services, in addition to oil change, tires, brakes, and other maintenance solutions. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system.

