Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or the "Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, is pleased to announce that it has been retained by Linde Canada (formerly Praxair) to complete an environmental remediation plan for an industrial property in Montreal East. This remediation plan has been approved by the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change ("MELCC"). BluMetric will be overseeing the management and removal of contaminated soils, concrete, and water with work having to be completed over a very tight schedule through the month of September.

The Company will be responsible for removing an estimated 4,681m³ of contaminated soil from the site, in addition to replacing and relocating another 9,085m³ of clean soil. The total value of the contract is approximately $1.4 million with margins inline with similar, historical contracts.

BluMetric's Chief Executive Officer Scott MacFabe commented, "We are honoured to be working with a company like Linde who are aligned with BluMetric's philosophy of being good corporate citizens. Today's announcement is the direct result of the strategic decision that the Company recently made to diversify and grow its mining and industrial business through key senior staff additions in key geographies. We view Quebec as a very attractive market and look to continue to grow our business deeper in that province."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

