Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (FSE: A2JMZC) ("Khiron" or the "Company"), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Europe and Latin America, today announced that Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director of the Company will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.





About Khiron Life Sciences:

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, United Kingdom, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

