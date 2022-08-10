Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) today announced that Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Mr. Ross will highlight the company's recently closed acquisition of Champion Safe, an acquisition which could add $20 million in revenues. Champion is a leading manufacturer of gun safes, with a well-known reputation for security, fire protection, quality of finish and workmanship.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16 @ 2:00p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C5ws2RWBRMyiBBsHOZuXUw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Company Description

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products; vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

Market demand for firearms continues to surge as evidenced by the March 2021 all-time record of firearm background checks since the FBI's NICS system began in November 1998. The home safe is becoming the new household appliance and American Rebel's diverse product offering well positioned to benefit from the trend.

Contact

John McNamara

TraDigital IR

917-658-2602



About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

