Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Cannazall Purchases Two Additional Metaverse Retail Properties for Its Popular Line of Hemp Derived CBD Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce it has made two additional purchases of retail property in the Metaverse. The first retail site for CannazALL CBD products will be located at The Springs of Allison Valley, Colorado Springs, CO, and the Company now owns Metaverse properties in New York City and Santa Monica, CA.

With the Metaverse being called "the next Internet" the Company seeks to be out in front in getting its line of hemp derived CBD products integrated into this new and exciting ecommerce frontier and making this first "land purchase" in the Metaverse is the first step in achieving that marketing goal.

The newest Metaverse CannazALL properties are located on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, NY, and on the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA..

CEO James Ballas said "Acquiring additional properties in the metaverse is part of our long-term plans to be ahead of the curve as this exciting ecommerce platform grows. With our first three properties we'll soon be building out our metaverse stores and driving traffic with the goal of purchasing more properties in more areas on multiple metaverse platforms. We believe the metaverse will be an important ecommerce sales platform and Cannazall will be a leader in this space.

According to Google "The metaverse will take personalized customer experiences to a new level. In a digital world, consumers can interact with brands without the barriers of the physical world - time, gravity, and geography, for example. They can visit virtual stores anywhere and anytime they like"

Forbes online said in an article in May "The metaverse is to digital advertising what smartphones were to the internet".

The Company is currently exploring additional land acquisition options in several different Metaverse virtual worlds and will keep shareholders apprised as to its Metaverse program through further news and Tweets.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com

