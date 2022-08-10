The Abbott Martin Group Brings Buyer for 25 Million Dollar Emerald Coast Property

This record-breaking Gulf front purchase - now a developer's dream

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Abbott Martin Group announced the record-breaking sale of this nearly 11-acre property coined the "Crown Jewel" of the Emerald Coast.

The group brought in the buyer to purchase this legacy property located at 39 Sandy Dunes Circle in Miramar Beach and will now be the listing agent for the future development project. "Our buyer's proposed plans for this beautiful Gulf front property are to develop an elite beachfront subdivision with high-end amenities that truly showcase the beauty of our coast," said TJ Martin.

Some of the buyer's considerations include four Gulf front home sites with 33 interior lots with upscale resort amenities. The buyer is also considering four 1.3 acre Gulf front estates with two almost three acre interior estate lots with deeded beach access. Each home will also have the ability to have its own pool. The launch of the project will be released at a later date.

This is a significant milestone for Abbott Martin Group. Both born and raised in the area they serve, Nathan Abbott and Tristan (TJ) Martin come from families with deep roots and extensive history in the real estate and construction industry. Abbott's grandfather was one of the first Realtors in the area, while Martin comes from a family with generations of construction experience.

The Abbott Martin Group | eXp Realty specializes in land acquisition and residential and investment resort properties. They are also a one-stop-shop for developers; making the company well positioned to help clients with any and all of their real estate needs.

About The Abbott Martin Group

Abbott Realty Services launched one of the first real estate companies in Destin in the early 70′s and became the largest employer in Northwest Florida between the 80′s to the late 90′s. The Abbott Martin Group is the third generation of local Realtors along Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast.

TJ Martin, also a native to the area, provides a proven track record of success in land acquisition and new home sales throughout the Florida Panhandle. He has a generational background in development and was the top sales agent for multiple large development firms.

The Abbott Martin Group is your native source for real estate along Florida's Emerald Coast. They continue to perform within the top 1/2% in real estate sales throughout the Florida Panhandle, and are within the top 1% in production nationally. They are native experts selling Paradise and serve the Emerald Coast from Pensacola to Destin, Santa Rosa Beach and Panama City Beach.

