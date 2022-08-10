Researchers at Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute have demonstrated a new, highly integrated, flexible photo-rechargeable system based on zinc-ion batteries and perovskite solar cells. It only needs a few seconds of sunlight to keep smart wearables charged.Thirty seconds of sunlight is all it takes for a prototype battery demonstrated by Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) to charge with sufficient energy to power other wearables for periods of 10 minutes. The photo-rechargeable system merges stable and ultra-high-rate quasi-solid-state zinc-ion micro-batteries and flexible perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...