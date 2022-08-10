Helbiz Media, Lega Serie B and RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA S.P.A. sign an agreement to broadcast Serie BKT Championship highlights for the 2022/23 season worldwide outside of Italy

The Rai Italia channel will broadcast all Serie B highlights worldwide

Helbiz Media, the exclusive distributor of media rights to Serie BKT worldwide, announces a new agreement with RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA S.P.A. RAI Italia will broadcast weekly highlights of the Serie BKT championship for the 2022/2023 season, offering a vast number of fans abroad the thrill of the exciting championship.

The highlights of the Serie BKT Championship will be shown on the program "Casa Italia," which airs Tuesdays starting September 20. Helbiz Media also aims to sublicense its distribution rights of Serie BKT with the goal of increasing both revenues for the League and the international visibility of the championship.

The agreement with RAI represents a further step in the path of achieving significant international growth for the Serie BKT championship, after the success of last season in which Serie B was broadcasted in more than 30 countries including the United States, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Romania, and Israel.

Statement by Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA:

"I am particularly pleased with the agreement reached with RAI for the broadcast of Serie BKT highlights in international channels with RAI Italia. It is good news for all the fans who abroad will be able to follow the spectacle of an incredible Championship and enjoy the best moments with the most spectacular goals, always with the guarantee of quality and professionalism of RAI's journalism."

Statement by Fabrizio Ferragni, Rai Director Foreign Offer:

"Thanks to the agreement with Helbiz, Italian soccer is back on Rai Italia. Our compatriots abroad, reached by our channel all over the world, with an audience of about 25 million homes/families, will be able to receive the most exciting moments of the Serie B Championship, presented and commented every Tuesday, starting from September 20, by Piercarlo Presutti and his guests, inside Casa Italia, the renewed afternoon format created by Rai Italia for and with Italians around the world."

