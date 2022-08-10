RushNet, Inc.: Rushnet's Subsidiary heliosDX Commences National Marketing Campaign for Monkeypox Virus Testing Services

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that heliosDX is reaching out across the U.S. to promote its services in collaboration with its lab partner for the Human Monkeypox Virus.



heliosDX utilizes its CRM powered by SharpSpring to market the company and promote its services nationwide. The company is sending out a marketing campaign nationwide to promote its testing services for Human Monkeypox virus. This rising concern and increase in outbreaks has led heliosDX and its partner to act fast and to add PCR testing for the virus. The laboratory conducted test is available and the kits are ready for shipment.

As reported by the CDC, the virus has reached 9,492 cases in the US as of August 9th, 2022 with the hardest hit states being NY, CA, and then FL. For more information about the virus and national statistics visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/symptoms.html

For our clinics and practices interested in fast and reliable PCR testing services for this virus and other illnesses please visit our website or contact us directly at 1-833-HELIOS8 (833-435-4678).

For quick access to our testing services, please visit the links below.

Customer account setup:

https://heliosdx.com/account-set-up-form/

Clinical Bulletin:

https://heliosdx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/heliosDX_Clinical.pdf

Requisition form:

https://heliosdx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Infectious-Disease-PCR_7822.pdf

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, and Infectious Disease (PCR). We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact:

Ashley Sweat

asweat@heliosdx.com

www.heliosdx.com

Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

About Grandeza Healthcare:

Grandeza Healthcare is a healthcare billing and consulting company. Providing expert billing and coding services to laboratories, medical practices, dental offices, and other medical verticals. In addition to billing, we provide Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for all clients, as well as customized consulting services. We are a rapidly growing company adding new services and value to further demonstrate our competitive advantage.

Contact:

Danielle Bauer

dbauer@grandezahc.com

www.grandezahc.com

Twitter Handle: @GrandezaHC

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak . Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be averse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711558/Rushnets-Subsidiary-heliosDX-Commences-National-Marketing-Campaign-for-Monkeypox-Virus-Testing-Services