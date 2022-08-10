4imprint's first half results show the benefit of record levels of customer demand, with revenue up 58% year-on-year and operating profit rising from $3.6m in H121 to $44.0m in H122. July's trading update had indicated FY22 revenue breaking through management's long-held $1bn target, with a material uplift in operating profit to over $75m. With H122 revenue per marketing dollar at $8.19, up from $5.46 in H121, we have substantially raised our profit forecasts for FY22 and FY23 and now publish our first thoughts on FY24. The group continues to invest in its product and people as well as its marketing and generates significant amounts of cash, giving it an excellent opportunity to continue to build market share.

