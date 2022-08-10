Robert Tsao appointed as Chief Executive Officer of SilkRoad Technology

SilkRoad Technology, the world-class onboarding leader, with backing from HighBar Partners, adds Entelo's candidate search and recruitment marketing technology to its capabilities. This technology will immediately complement SilkRoad's best-of-breed talent acquisition solutions to deliver holistic end-to-end experiences, from source to hire to retire. Furthermore, with these new capabilities, SilkRoad will empower organizations with enterprise solutions that provide unparalleled sourcing, marketing, candidate management, onboarding and mobility capabilities that drastically improve speed-to-hire, retention, engagement and contribution.

An End-to-End, Best-of-Breed Talent Acquisition Solution

Today's talent economy requires dynamic approaches to talent acquisition and the employee experience. Changing employee preferences and heightened competition for talent require organizations to reevaluate how they leverage strategy and technology to better source, hire and retain talent. Given the scarcity of talent, modern organizations will need to shift their traditional lens of hiring for the exact experience they need to hire for skills and potential and training for experience.

To adapt to our new world of work, HR needs to strategically expand beyond traditional approaches to talent acquisition and instead focus on continuous, targeted engagement across the candidate to new hire experience that converts and retains in-demand talent. The addition of candidate search and recruitment marketing capabilities complement SilkRoad Technology's recruiting and onboarding strengths to create a true end-to-end, best-of-breed talent acquisition platform that helps clients intelligently source, attract, retain and align people to their business. This will provide clients the ability to:

Develop talent strategies that meet the moment. The industry-leading technology combined with strategic best practices creates a true end-to-end solution that delivers capabilities across the talent acquisition and employee lifecycle, ensuring world-class, engagement-rich experiences that achieve better business outcomes.

The industry-leading technology combined with strategic best practices creates a true end-to-end solution that delivers capabilities across the talent acquisition and employee lifecycle, ensuring world-class, engagement-rich experiences that achieve better business outcomes. Source and convert in-demand talent, especially from underrepresented groups. Clients will be able to accelerate their time-to-fill by quickly identifying, sourcing, interviewing, hiring and onboarding candidates from underrepresented groups based on gender, race, ethnicity and veteran status to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Clients will be able to accelerate their time-to-fill by quickly identifying, sourcing, interviewing, hiring and onboarding candidates from underrepresented groups based on gender, race, ethnicity and veteran status to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Identify and engage high-caliber talent pools with On-Demand Talent Campaigns while building brand awareness, relationships and interest in open positions. With this offering, clients will be equipped to create unique talent pools that fit industry and role requirements and organizational strategy to execute customized, branded outreach campaigns that drive measurable success 3x the industry average for candidate engagement.

With this offering, clients will be equipped to create unique talent pools that fit industry and role requirements and organizational strategy to execute customized, branded outreach campaigns that drive measurable success 3x the industry average for candidate engagement. Deliver world-class onboarding experiences that drive time to productivity, retention and engagement. Clients will gain the ability to send dynamic offers to convert top talent; launch preboarding; and drive acculturation, interpersonal connections, engagement and strategy immersion throughout the employee lifecycle.

Clients will gain the ability to send dynamic offers to convert top talent; launch preboarding; and drive acculturation, interpersonal connections, engagement and strategy immersion throughout the employee lifecycle. Gain visibility into the ROI and impact of talent acquisition strategies with end-to-end insights to inform better hiring decisions. Clients will achieve an end-to-end view of the value of talent acquisition strategies and their impact on business outcomes such as revenue performance, employee lifetime value and retention.

SilkRoad clients will have an opportunity to power the entirety of the talent acquisition and employee lifecycle spectrum with a single technology vendor. SilkRoad will continue to innovate to meet client expectations in the future through enhanced software and services.

As part of the transaction, Robert Tsao has been appointed CEO of SilkRoad Technology, effective immediately.

Robert Tsao has been CEO of Entelo since 2020. Previously, he served as Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Strategic Operations at Jobvite, and Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at Taleo, among other leadership roles. At Taleo, Robert was responsible for the company's long-term strategy and financial planning, leading to its successful acquisition by Oracle. He has over 20 years of experience leading strategy, scaling operations and raising funding for enterprise SaaS companies in Silicon Valley.

Comments on the News

"I'm excited to work alongside HighBar Partners for SilkRoad Technology's next growth phase," said Robert Tsao, CEO of SilkRoad Technology. "SilkRoad's offerings create a true best-of-breed set of capabilities and thought leadership across much of the talent acquisition continuum. SilkRoad is positioned to immediately enhance our clients' ability to navigate our new world of work, their employer value proposition and their effectiveness amongst the heightened competition for talent. I look forward to building new capabilities to provide new strategic talent acquisition and mobility offerings to meet and exceed client expectations."

"The candidate search and recruitment marketing capabilities will help our clients better compete in the most competitive and dynamic talent market in recent history," said Lilith Christiansen, Chief Experience Officer of SilkRoad Technology. "Clients need new, proactive strategies to reach, convert and onboard high-caliber talent with precision and agility. With these new capabilities, SilkRoad will be well-positioned to improve the impact of talent acquisition strategies amidst change and disruption with intentionally designed, branded and contextual experiences from sourcing to hire to retire."

"HighBar is thrilled to continue supporting SilkRoad's growth and profitability," said John Kim, Co-founder and Managing Partner, HighBar Partners. "SilkRoad's enhanced offerings, expertise in and vision for the talent acquisition space put the company in a strategic position to drive significant change for organizations to acquire, onboard and retain talent when and where businesses need it most. The breadth and depth of SilkRoad's offerings bring a new opportunity to provide end-to-end visibility into the effectiveness of talent strategy on business outcomes."

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad has set the standard for talent acquisition innovation with scalable, configurable, branded experiences that attract, retain and align people to their business. SilkRoad delivers personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle, enabling measurable and improved business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com.

