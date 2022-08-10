Anzeige
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen" am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
10.08.2022 | 16:04
BH Macro Limited - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 10

BH Macro Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

10 August 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 9 September 2022 at 11.00am.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders on 10 August 2022.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2022 PR Newswire
