Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Promotes Tommy Lee to SVP International Business Development

Senior Executive To Be Responsible for Developing Global Strategic Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading provider of enthusiast streaming services, announced today that the Company has promoted Tommy Lee to the newly-created position of SVP, International Business Development. The appointment is effective immediately and he will report to Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, and President of Cinedigm Networks.

Lee will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships to help Cinedigm expand its business outside of the U.S. in the global streaming marketplace with an emphasis on the rapidly-growing Asia-Pacific market. To help further position the company for long-term, sustainable growth, he will be tasked with developing strategies to launch Cinedigm's streaming channels abroad and will also work to develop strategic partnerships around the globe.

Lee possesses more than 20 years of experience in the technology and media sector and has been involved with consumer-facing mobile products, eCommerce operations, cable network development, and digital media services. He also has extensive experience in senior-level corporate development and the negotiation of multimillion-dollar deals.

Prior to Cinedigm, Lee served as CFO & board member at Digital Media Rights Media, CFO and Head of New Business Development at streaming service ODK Media, Inc, and VP, Head of Global Strategy and Business Development at SK Telecom, South Korea's largest Telecom group. Tommy was also CFO and Head of Global Strategy for Ticketmonster where he led and closed the sale for $275M to Living Social. Prior to Ticketmonster, Tommy was Director of Global Strategy and Business Development for CJ Entertainment & Music, one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in Korea with more than $2B in annual revenues.

"Tommy's decades of experience investing in, and later running and selling streaming companies makes him the perfect executive to drive our global strategy," said Opeka. "His unique expertise in the South Asian marketplace is highly complementary to our global content and channel strategy, and we look forward to rapidly growing that business under his stewardship."

ABOUT? CINEDIGM

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company Website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

don@lippingroup.com / matt@lippingroup.com

High Touch Investor Relations

Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711499/Cinedigm-Promotes-Tommy-Lee-to-SVP-International-Business-Development