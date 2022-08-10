Furkin Pet Insurance Wraps Up Successful First Year of Business With Exciting Plans For Expansion In Year Two

Launched in Canada on August 9, 2021, Furkin Pet Insurance experienced rapid growth and is looking forward to launching new products and services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / With a name like Furkin , it's hard for Canadian pet owners not to take notice. Their tongue-in-cheek playfulness grabs your attention, and their welcoming team and community of fellow fur families have made them stand out from the rest of the pack since their launch in 2021.

Pet insurance executive and General Manager, Alan J. Percal, leads the advanced team of veterinary experts and pet care enthusiasts at Furkin Pet Insurance, all of whom are passionate about nurturing the bonds between pets and families. Administered by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc., they deliver protection, health, and well-being through comprehensive coverage that suits pet parents' lifestyles and budgets, helping them bounce back from unexpected accidents and illnesses.

In August 2021, Furkin Pet Insurance was launched to the Canadian market in all provinces except Quebec. Their first year saw rapid membership growth across the country with recognition of outstanding customer service.

Despite 176.3 million pets being owned in North America (15.8 million pets in Canada and 160.5 million in the United States), only about 2.6% of owners have their pets protected with pet insurance, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association .

As Furkin moves toward 2023, the company is thrilled to announce a territorial expansion to Quebec and the United States to ensure more pets are protected from the unexpected with Furkin Pet Insurance. Percal stated, "The response from Canadian pet parents has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are eager to bring our products to new regions. Our whole team is excited for the future as we help more and more pet owners budget for the cost of pet care and provide the resources for pets to live healthier and happier lives, bouncing back from life's curveballs."

The current coverage offerings compared to future ones include:

The only current annual limit option is $20,000 and will be expanding to $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, and Unlimited.

The only current reimbursement level is 80% and will expand to offer 70%, 80%, and 90% reimbursement.

The three deductible options based on pet age will remain the same to maintain member satisfaction.

Exciting New Optional Wellness Plan Add-On

Pet owners understand that preventive care like annual wellness exams and vaccines is essential to caring for their pets. Still, pet insurance plans don't often provide coverage for these expected costs. The new optional Furkin Wellness Plan add-on will reimburse for many routine and preventive services. The wellness coverage includes but is not limited to:

Vaccines

Spay and Neuter

Dental Cleanings

Wellness Exam

Blood Work

Flea and Tick Medications

Heartworm Testing

"We understand pet parents want more for the furry members of their family, so we're looking forward to rolling out these coverage options and helping more families choose the protection they want," said Percal.

About Furkin Pet Insurance, Inc.

Furkin Pet Insurance provides comprehensive pet health insurance coverage for household dogs and cats. Members get coverage for unexpected accidents, illnesses, and emergencies and have the flexibility to use any licensed Veterinarian in Canada or the United States. Furkin Pet Insurance distinguishes itself from other insurers with added services above and beyond the standard coverage. This includes reimbursement for exam fees and taxes, 24/7 telehealth support, and over $3,000 in additional pet owner support benefits annually.

Furkin Pet Insurance policies are underwritten by Omega General Insurance Company. They are distributed by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. Furkin is available in all provinces and territories, excluding Quebec. Furkin, the Furkin Design, "Healthy coverage fur your family," and related words and slogans are trademarks owned by their respective trademark owners and used under license.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Furkin Pet Insurance

Contact Name: Alan J. Percal, General Manager

Phone Number: 888-453-1088

Email Address: media@furkin.com

Website Link(s): https://www.furkin.com

