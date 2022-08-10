Ridgewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - NFT-TiX, a New Jersey-based company specializing in blockchain-based ticketing solutions, announces a partnership with United Music Events.

This partnership will allow NFT-TiX to power the ticketing system for United Music Events' major concerts and festivals, including Hardmission and Techmission, which are scheduled to be held in November.

Founded in Prague, the Czech Republic, in 2005, United Music Events is a major organizer of electronic music events in Central and Eastern Europe, where it says it has held more than 100 events to date.

The two new events, Hardmission and Techmission, will be held in Prague in November. While Hardmission is characterized by hardstyle and hardcore music, Techmission will feature melodic techno. United Music describes both events as having exceptional production values designed to provide attendees with an immersive experience.

"We could not be more excited to be working with United Music Events," said NFT-TiX Founder and CEO Emil Ljesnjanin. "This partnership will allow us to showcase our technology on a large scale and prove that NFT-based ticketing is the wave of the future."

Ljesnjanin explained that one of the main advantages of NFT-based ticketing is that it is much more secure than traditional paper tickets.

"With traditional tickets, it is relatively easy for people to copy and sell fake tickets. This can lead to big losses for event organizers, as they may end up selling more tickets than there are actually available," he said.

"Another problem is scalability. With traditional ticketing systems, it can be very difficult to sell tickets on a large scale. This is because there is often a limited number of outlets that sell tickets, and these outlets can quickly become overwhelmed when demand is high," he added.

With NFT-TiX, Ljesnjanin says these problems have become a thing of the past. The tickets are stored on the blockchain, meaning that it's virtually impossible to copy and sell fake tickets, as each ticket is unique. And because the system is decentralized, it can handle a large number of transactions without any issues.

"We believe that this partnership will be a major step forward for both our company and the event industry as a whole," said Ljesnjanin. "This is sure to revolutionize the way events are organized and run in the future."

