Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 769399 ISIN: US5543352083 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2022 | 16:56
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Announces Changes in Officer Personnel

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today announced the departure of Mark O'Conner, who served as its Corporate Controller. Mark left the Company to pursue other interests.

"The Corporate Controller role will be performed on an interim basis by a contract service provider while Mace conducts a search for the Corporate Controller position," stated Sanjay Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mace.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Sanjay Singh
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
ssingh@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711572/Mace-Announces-Changes-in-Officer-Personnel

MACE SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.