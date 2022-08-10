Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Announces Changes in Officer Personnel

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today announced the departure of Mark O'Conner, who served as its Corporate Controller. Mark left the Company to pursue other interests.

"The Corporate Controller role will be performed on an interim basis by a contract service provider while Mace conducts a search for the Corporate Controller position," stated Sanjay Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mace.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Sanjay Singh

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

ssingh@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711572/Mace-Announces-Changes-in-Officer-Personnel