Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Mynd Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) (OTCQB: MYNDF) ("Mynd" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative precision medicines and diagnostic solutions for patients with relentless neurological diseases, announces a stock option grant pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

Stock Option Grant

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a stock options grant, exercisable to purchase an aggregate 250,000 common shares of the Company, to its independent directors. All options were issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and all the options shall have a three-year vesting period with the first vesting on the first anniversary following the date of the grant. The options were granted on August 9, 2022, with an exercise price of $0.12, being the 5-day volume-weighted average price and will expire five years from the grant date.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of Psilocybins for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO

Phone:+1 (780) 965-0122

Email: ir@myndsciences.com

Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

