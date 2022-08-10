Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the HSP Nickel-Copper PGE Project, Quebec, Canada (the "Property"). The 150 square kilometre property is within 15 kms of a Quebec Hydro maintained access road and the new Romaine IV hydroelectric facility.

Highlights:

First-ever drilling on the HSP Nickel-Copper PGE Project now underway

All 6 priority targets have confirmed nickel-copper mineralization at surface

Initial drill testing on multiple targets is planned to include approximately 2,000 metres

Nickel and copper sulphides occur with Platinum Group Elements ("PGE")

Scott Sheldon, President of Go Metals: "We are excited to have a drill turning for the first time at HSP. Our project has potential to establish a new nickel belt in southern Quebec."

The 2022 drilling program will target six zones concentrated along regional geological contacts between the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite and adjacent ferro-diorite/gneiss units. Targets include:

Chamber South

Large Electromagnetic ("EM") anomaly and relatively high-grade nickel and copper bearing massive sulphides at surface.

Chamber North

Significant 1.2 kilometre by 900 metre conductive anomaly, with a highly conductive core measuring 550 metres by 450 metres.

Red Mountain

High-grade nickel and copper (up to 1.78% Nickel and 3.97% Copper - see release dated August 30, 2021) sampled in test pits directly on top of a 450 metre by 140 metre EM anomaly.

PGE Central and North

Significant platinum group elements, gold, and cobalt occur in with the nickel and copper sulphide mineralization. PGE Central yielded the highest, most consistent sulphide grades of the PGE targets.

Catalytic

High-grade Copper, Nickel, and PGE mineralization along both east and west margins of potential intrusion identified in magnetic survey.

The Red Mountain, PGE and Catalytic targets are all located along the western margin of the anorthosite Complex which represents a 5 km-long high potential trend. Overall, the property holds 15 km of anorthosite-gneiss contact, which represents the conceptual geological target.

Drill core is being logged and sampled in the field and the samples will be sent to ALS Geochemistry Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec for independent analysis as they are processed. Further updates will be released as they become available.

HSP represents a unique nickel-copper sulphide project as all targets are invisible to magnetic geophysics. A 60 square kilometre AirTEM survey in 2019 identified a group of conductive target. The 2021 follow up confirmed massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization at surface for all targets.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo. Ph.D., a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

