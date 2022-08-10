Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced today it had acquired BigSquare, a top provider of financial and business intelligence (BI) to law firms. Adding BigSquare to the Litera solutions portfolio will empower law firms to make better financial decisions with instant access to financial data and insights.

BigSquare's BI software retrieves, analyzes, and visualizes financial data onto an elegant, highly configurable financial intelligence dashboard that is easy to digest and understand. Lawyers and management teams can leverage the practical insights themselves, reducing the need to hire or rely on specialists to interpret the data. As a 100% cloud-based solution, BigSquare is accessible from anywhere.

"Shearman Sterling has used BigSquare to help create and foster a transparent culture. Its fully cloud-based and configurable technology is very sound and secure. The initial implementation only took months compared to many years with other providers in the market," says Meredith Williams-Range, Chief Knowledge and Client Value Officer at Shearman Sterling LLP. "Two key things make BigSquare stand out. First, we can configure the dashboard to fit our specific needs without needing engineers. Second, the system is fully cloud-based. BigSquare helps to make Shearman's goal of providing technology on any device, anytime, anywhere a reality."

Commenting on the deal, Sheryl Hoskins, Litera CEO, said, "Law firms continue to seek and move to cloud-based solutions, including financial BI. We view BigSquare as a valuable, strategic addition to Litera's Firm Intelligence portfolio to deliver what customers seek regarding data and insights accessible anywhere."

BigSquare will scale by leveraging Litera's global networks, partners, and expanding its footprint among the largest law firms. The long-term aim is to bring BigSquare's expertise into Litera's suite of Firm Intelligence products so its 800,000 users worldwide will get invaluable business intelligence and data insights from Foundation, pricing and budgeting intelligence from Clocktimizer, and marketing intelligence from Concep.

Dan Pasquarelli, Founder and President at BigSquare, said, "We are delighted with the acquisition, and the addition of BigSquare to the Litera portfolio will enable them to provide their customers the actionable financial dashboards they need to run high-performing firms."

About Litera

Litera has been at the forefront of legal technology for more than 25 years. As a global leader in workflow, AI-powered due diligence review and analysis, collaboration, and data management solutions, Litera provides legal teams with streamlined technology for creating, analyzing, and managing their documents, deals, cases, and data. Litera's solutions help law firms and corporate legal teams around the world work more efficiently, accurately, and competitively. For more information about Litera, visit litera.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About BigSquare

BigSquare delivers true self-service law firm business intelligence (BI) to attorneys and legal professionals, surfacing key firm metrics by role in an intuitive, easy-to-use enterprise application interface. It offers three core products, designed and built using a strict Microsoft stack, which translates into a seamless integration. All applications are highly configurable using BigSquare's inherent administrative console, allowing firm administrators to tailor custom views and content to specific target audiences easily. For more information about BigSquare, visit bigsquare.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

