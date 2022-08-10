DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: NOTEHOLDERS' CONSENT SOLICITATION LAUNCH

PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NOTEHOLDERS' CONSENT SOLICITATION LAUNCH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT August 10, 2022 - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (LSE: MNOD, MOEX: GMKN) ("Norilsk Nickel", or the "Borrower") has today provided separate notices to solicit consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from the holders of the outstanding U.S.USD1,000,000,000 6.625% Loan Participation Notes due 2022, U.S.USD1,000,000,000 4.10 % Loan Participation Notes due 2023, U.S.USD750,000,000 3.375 % Loan Participation Notes due 2024, U.S.USD500,000,000 2.55 % Loan Participation Notes due 2025 and U.S.USD500,000,000 2.80 % Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (together the "Notes" and each series of Notes a "Series"), each Series issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") for the sole purposes of financing a loan to the Borrower. In the Consent Solicitation the Borrower seeks the consent of the holders of the Notes to approve certain amendments to the respective Trust Deeds, Terms and Conditions of the Notes, Loan Agreements in relation to the Notes and, if required, Global Certificates, as well as the appointment of the New Trustee. Noteholders are advised to refer to the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022 (the "Memorandum") for meanings of capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein, the full terms of the Consent Solicitation and the procedures related thereto. Consent Solicitation General Terms and Conditions . Detailed terms and conditions are set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022. . A copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum is available at the Consent Solicitation Website uponregistration: https://i2capmark.com/event-details/70/Holder/mmc-norilsk-nickel. . Participation in the Consent Solicitation may only be done by delivery of a Voting Instruction to theInformation and Tabulation Agent. . Only Noteholders who are holders or beneficial owners of the Notes as of the Record Date may submit aVoting Instruction. . No consent fee shall be payable with respect to the Consent Solicitation. Transaction Schedule . Commencement of the Consent Solicitation - 10 August 2022. . Record Date - 23 August 2022. . Voting Deadline - 30 August 2022 (4:00 p.m. (London time)). . Meeting - 1 September 2022 (10.00 a.m. (London time)). . Announcement of the results - as soon as reasonably practicable after the Meeting and, if applicable,satisfaction (or not) of the Consent Conditions. Details of the Notes

Series of Notes ISIN / Common Code ISIN / CUSIP / Common Code Outstanding (Regulation S Notes) (Rule 144A Notes) Principal Amount 2022 Notes XS1298447019 / 129844701 US55314WAC82 / 55314W AC8 / 129931051 U.S.USD1,000,000,000 2023 Notes XS1589324075 / 158932407 US55315NAA19 / 55315N AA1 / 158932407 U.S.USD1,000,000,000 2024 Notes XS2069992258 / 206999225 US55315NAC74 / 55315N AC7 / 206999225 U.S.USD750,000,000 2025 Notes XS2134628069 / 213462806 US55315NAD57 / 55315N AD5 / 213450344 U.S.USD500,000,000 2026 Notes XS2393505008 / 239350500 US55315NAE31 / 55315N AE3 / 239361927 U.S.USD500,000,000 Announcements in connection with the Consent Solicitation will be disclosed by the Borrower on https:// www.nornickel.com/ Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases are available on the Consent Solicitation Website upon registration: https://i2capmark.com/event-details/70/Holder/mmc-norilsk-nickel In case of any questions and for any further information Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent: i2 Capital Markets Ltd. (the Information and Tabulation Agent) 128 City RoadLondon, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom Email: nornickel@i2capmark.com Phone: +44 20 3633 1212 Questions and requests may also be directed to the Investor Relations Department of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Investor Relations 15, 1st Krasnogvardeysky Drive, Moscow, 123100, Russia Email: Eurobond@nornik.ru Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

