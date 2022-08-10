End of the stabilization operations with the partial exercise of the over-allotment option

Final amount of the offer increased to 17.4 million euros following the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Implementation of a liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont

Icape Holding (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, announces that, in connection with its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth multilateral trading facility in Paris, Gilbert Dupont, acting as stabilizing agent, has partially exercised the Over-Allotment Option, resulting in the issuance of 21,307 additional new shares (the "Additional New Shares"), at the offering price (€16.95 per share), representing an additional capital increase of 0.36 million euros.

As a result, the total number of Icape Holding shares offered in the context of the IPO, after partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, amounts to 1,024,307 new shares, thus bringing the size of the offering to 17.4 million euros. The free float now represents approximately 12,66% of the share capital of Icape Holding.

In accordance with Article 6 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, Icape Holding, on the basis of the information provided by Gilbert Dupont, is publishing in the context of this press release the information relating to the stabilization transactions carried out by Gilbert Dupont as stabilizing agent.

The stabilization transactions were carried out by Gilbert Dupont, as stabilizing agent, during the period from July 11, 2022 to August 9, 2022 inclusive, the last stabilization transaction having been carried out on August 9, 2022.

The stabilization operations were carried out under the following conditions:

Date Intermediate Market Buy Sell Quantity of securities Lowest price (in EUR) Highest price (in EUR) Weighted average price (in EUR) Global amount (in EUR) 11/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 3,071 16.70 16.95 16.90610 51,918.63 12/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 150 16.95 16.95 16.95000 2,542.50 13/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 254 16.95 16.95 16.95000 4,305.30 14/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 11 16.95 16.95 16.95000 186.45 15/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 548 16.95 16.95 16.95000 9,288.60 18/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 19/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 1,418 16.95 16.95 16.9500 24,035.10 20/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 131 16.95 16.95 16.9500 2,220.45 21/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 400 16.95 16.95 16.9500 6,780.00 22/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 1,240 16.95 16.95 16.9500 21,018.00 25/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 130 16,95 16.95 16.9500 2,203.50 26/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 851 16.95 16.95 16.9500 14,424.45 27/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 451 16.95 16.95 16.9500 7,644.45 28/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 841 16.95 16.95 16.9500 14,254.95 29/07/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 716 16.95 16. 952 16.9500 12,136.20 01/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 343 16.95 16.952 16.9500 5,813.85 02/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 228 16.95 16. 952 16.9500 3,864.60 03/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 85 16.95 16. 952 16.9500 1,440.75 04/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 690 16.89 16.92 16.8984 11,659.90 05/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 1,135 16.90 16.90 16.9000 19,181.50 08/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase 09/08/2022 Gilbert Dupont Euronext Growth (Paris) Purchase

Distribution of capital and voting rights

Following the IPO and the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the breakdown of the share capital and voting rights of Icape Holding is as follows

Shareholders Number of shares of share capital of voting rights Balwen Holding1 2,767,200 34.21% 25.90% Mr. Thierry Ballenghien 1,383,600 17.11% 25.90% Subtotal Ballenghien family 4,150,800 51.32% 51.80% Mr Cyril Calvignac 358,825 4.44% 6.33% Other corporate officers2 461,675 5.71% 7.33% Censors3 399,200 4.94% 5.91% Subtotal concert shareholders4 5,370,500 66.40% 71.36% Group employees5 1,636,500 20.23% 18.26% Other6 56,875 0.70% 0.79% Sub-total other historical shareholders of the Group 1,693,375 20.94% 19.05% Sunshine PCB (HK) Co. 294,985 3.65% 2.76% Champion Asia International Electronic Limited 106,194 1.31% 0.99% Other third-party investors 623,128 7.70% 5.83% Total Public 1,024,307 12.66% 9.59% Total 8,088,182 100.00% 100.00%

Implementation of a liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont

On June 22, 2022, Icape Holding announced that it had entered into a liquidity and market surveillance agreement with Gilbert Dupont for its shares, in accordance with the AMAFI charter. The agreement will take effect on August 10, 2022 for a period of one year.

This liquidity contract was entered into in accordance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice. The purpose of this contract is for Gilbert Dupont to provide liquidity for Icape Holding shares on the Euronext Growth multilateral trading facility in Paris.

The situations or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity contract, mentioned in the liquidity contract, are the following:

Contract Suspension

under the conditions referred to in Article 5 of the aforementioned Autorité des Marchés Financiers decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 20217

at the issuer's initiative in certain situations, and in particular if the issuer no longer has authorization to buy back its own shares.

Termination of the contract

by the issuer, at any time, with 3 months' notice, in accordance with the conditions for closing the liquidity account set out in the liquidity contract;

by the facilitator, with 30 days notice

the contract is automatically terminated when the parties cannot, in the situation provided for in Article 10 (balance of the liquidity account), agree on the follow-up to be given to the liquidity contract;

by the facilitator when the Liquidity Provider contract between the facilitator and Euronext Paris is terminated.

The resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract amount to €500 000.

Availability of the Prospectus

A Prospectus, consisting of (i) the registration document, approved on April 19, 2022 under number I. 22-008, (ii) the supplement to the registration document approved on June 21, 2022 under number I. 22-028 and (iii) a securities note and a summary of the Prospectus (included in the securities note), was approved by the AMF on June 21, 2022 under number 22-229. This Prospectus is available free of charge and upon request at the Company's registered office and on the AMF website (amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website dedicated to the transaction (icape-finance.com). The approval of the Prospectus should not be considered as a favorable opinion on the offered securities. The Group draws the attention of potential investors to Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the registration document and to Chapter 2 "Risk factors relating to the offer" of the securities note.

Find all the information on the Icape Holding IPO project on

https://www.icape-finance.com/

Financial intermediaries

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

CORPORATE INVESTMENT BANK Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner GILBERT

DUPONT Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner ALCÉ

EQUITY ADVISORY

Financial Advisor and Listing Sponsor

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 28 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. In 2021, ICAPE Group generated consolidated revenue of €169 million.

For more information, visit www.icape-group.com

1Balwen Holding is a simplified joint stock company with a capital of 8,534,976 euros, whose registered office is located at 8 rue d'Athènes, 75009 Paris, registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 900 277 146. Balwen Holding is 50.10% owned by Mr. Thierry Ballenghien, the balance of the capital belonging to members of Mr. Thierry Ballenghien's family.

2This category includes, at the date of approval of the Prospectus, the Company's corporate officers (with the exception of Mr. Thierry Ballenghien and Mr. Cyril Calvignac).

3This category includes, as of the date of approval of the Prospectus, the non-voting members of the Board of Directors of the Company (i.e., Mr. Thomas Chea, Mr. Jie Chen and Ms. Christelle Bonnevie)

4This category includes the parties to the shareholders' agreement concluded on April 12, 2022 (i.e., Mr. Thierry Ballenghien, Balwen Holding, Mr. Cyril Calvignac, Ms. Shora Rokni, Ms. Ranxu Mazet, Mr. Thomas Chea, Mr. Jie Chen, Ms. Christelle Bonnevie and Mr. Yann Duigou).

5This category includes, as of the date of approval of the Prospectus, current or former employees and corporate officers of the Group (other than corporate officers of the Company and censors) who hold an interest in the Company directly or indirectly (through Manco 1 and Manco 2 (as these terms are defined in the Securities Note approved by the AMF).

6This category includes, as of the date of approval of the Prospectus, one individual investor and agents of the Group (i.e., two agent partners, bound to the Group by an agent agreement providing for the supply of business to the Group) who hold an interest in the Company directly or indirectly (through Manco 1 and Manco 2)

7Article 5 of the above-mentioned AMF decision, suspension of the liquidity contract

The execution of the liquidity contract is suspended:

- during the implementation of stabilization measures within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse. The suspension of the liquidity contract takes place from the admission to trading of the securities concerned by the stabilization measures until the publication of the information mentioned in Article 6 paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

- during a public offering or pre-offering period and until the closing of the offering, when the Issuer is the initiator of the offering or when the Issuer's securities are targeted by the offering.

