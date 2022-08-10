- (PLX AI) - Citycon Q2 rental income EUR 52.8 million.
|19:52
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon H1/2022: Strong operating results beat consensus estimates and result in raising full-year guidance midpoint
|ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ Stock exchange release 10 August 2022 at 20:30 hrs
CITYCON RESULTS SUMMARY:
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Like-for-like...
|19:40
|Citycon Q2 Adjusted EPS EUR 0.13
|(PLX AI) - Citycon Q2 rental income EUR 52.8 million.
|03.08.
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon to publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 approximately at 8:30 p.m. EEST
|ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2022 Wednesday, 10 August 2022 approximately at 8:30 p.m. EEST. The report...
|12.07.
|Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
|ESPOO, Finland, July 12, 2022
/PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 12 July 2022 at 20:30 hrs
Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 12...
|07.07.
|Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
|ESPOO, Finland, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 6 July 2022 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish...
|CITYCON OYJ
|6,860
|+0,66 %