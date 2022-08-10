Helping Women Further Their Careers in Blockchain, with a Focus on Ukrainian Women.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Today, four blockchain sector organizations have come together to announce the Rise Up-Women in Blockchain Program. The program will provide free online education and scholarships to encourage more women to pursue blockchain development and entrepreneurial careers. A key objective is to offer support and preferential access to women from Ukraine whose livelihoods have been upended recently due to war.





Rise Up-Women in Blockchain, a free educational and scholarship program from Applicature, CryptoChicks, C4 and ConsenSys

The program includes free online training and certifications from two educational non-profits, CryptoChicks and Cryptocurrency Certification Consortium (C4). It also includes access to online blockchain developer training donated by software company, ConsenSys, through ConsenSys Academy, and scholarships donated by blockchain venture builder and accelerator company, Applicature.

Complimentary access to online education from CryptoChicks, Blockchain Education Hub

Online access to library of courses including introductory courses, application development topics, and founders' courses for starting your own company.

"Our goal is to provide the gift of education to every woman that needs it, especially at such difficult times. Our online courses will help you to get started in blockchain technology. Our events will get you connected to your potential employers," said Elena Sinelnikova, Founder and Director of CryptoChicks.

Complimentary Bitcoin Certification from C4

Access to the online Certified Bitcoin Professional program, exam, and certificate once completed.

"Education is essential to onboarding more women into the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and open blockchain technology space and we're happy to contribute to this project," said Jessica Levesque, Executive Director at C4.

Consensys Academy, On-Demand Blockchain Developer Program

Special access to private, on-demand course and certification, awarded to five women selected based on entry criteria.

"With the incredible challenges facing our world today, we believe blockchain education is critical to building a better future. We're grateful to be able to participate in this important project to empower and support Ukrainian women," said Coogan Brennan, Director, ConsenSys Academy.

Applicature Scholarship and Support

A scholarship for completing the ConsenSys Blockchain Developer Program for the five selected women offering $1000 USD each. Learning group support and mentorship through Applicature's Solidity Academy.

"We are excited to offer scholarships to five talented women for blockchain development and Solidity education: very in-demand industry skills. We are thrilled to join with these partners to assist Ukrainian women as so many have experienced hardships and career interruptions this year," said Ian Arden, Founder and CEO of Applicature.

Application deadline for the first scholarship/ConsenSys training seat is September 31st, 2022. One scholarship will be awarded per month, based on the best candidates per entry criteria, until February 28th, 2023. APPLICATION AND INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE: https://riseup.applicature.com/.

Contact for Media or additional information: RiseUp@applicature.com

The partners:

Applicature, a global venture builder and accelerator that's worked with over 300 projects since 2017. Portfolio companies include Vidma - blockchain security auditor, milestoneBased - DAO funding management platform, and Mempool Ventures - crypto VC and advisory firm.

CryptoChicks, international non-profit and educational hub helping thousands of women around the globe to learn and invest in blockchain, and build new careers and businesses.

C4, a non-profit organization that establishes cryptocurrency standards, certifies cryptocurrency professionals, and educates people around the world about cryptocurrency.

ConsenSys, is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. Enabling developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Its product suite is composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle, Diligence and an NFT platform.

