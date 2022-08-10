Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Zimtu Advantage Now Available A La Carte to All TSX.V and CSE Companies, European Bus-Trip Now Also Available

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that the Company's Zimtu Advantage Program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/), a co-operative marketing and awareness program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company, is now available à la carte to all TSX.V and CSE companies.

The individual services of the Zimtu Advantage program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

Additionally, Zimtu Capital is also pleased to announce that the Company is planning to renew the Zimtu European bus-trip this coming fall and that all TSX.V and CSE companies are invited to participate, either a la carte or as part of a fully executed 1-year Zimtu Advantage agreement. Please note that this year special emphasis is being made to accommodate brokers and dealmakers on the bus-trip. An extensive marketing program will be put on to attract Europeans to open a Canadian brokerage account.

"Between 2011 and 2016 Zimtu Capital hosted an annual bus-trip to Europe, with stops scheduled in Germany and Switzerland," enthused Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital Corp. "The European bus-trip featured investor meetings, scheduled company presentations to retail investors, family offices and other institutional representatives, and provided networking and other business opportunities for participants at each stop, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Frankfurt and Munich in Germany. The stop in Munich will overlap with the 2022 in-person Internationale Edelmetall & Rohstoffmesse, scheduled for November 4th and 5th. If you are interested in building awareness for your company in Europe, the Zimtu bus-trip is a must-attend!"

In addition to the opportunities available to participating public companies, the 2022 Zimtu European bus-trip will encourage Europeans participating at the scheduled stops to open a Canadian brokerage account and meet face-to-face with brokers, as well as dealmakers. Individual marketing campaigns, including targeted LinkedIn and Facebook ads, will be prepared and managed for each participating broker.

If you are interested in participating in the 2022 Zimtu European bus-trip, as either a company, broker or dealmaker, please call Zimtu Capital at 1 (604) 681 1568. Those considering participating in the 2022 European bus-trip are also invited to attend Zimtu's upcoming information session on Wednesday September 7th, either in-person starting at 1:00 PM PDT in the Zimtu Boardroom or via Zoom at 1:30 PM PDT. Please RSVP via https://event.zimtu.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit www.zimtu.com.

