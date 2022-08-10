

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.08.2022 / 22:03

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Principal Accounting Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions Disposal of 85 ordinary shares of Linde plc in connection with a charitable gift. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Disposal US$0.00 85 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 09 AUGUST 2022 f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue g) Additional Information

