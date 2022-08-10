Pioneering a new concept for compact grow spaces, the Tomato Machine Company releases the most sophisticated and versatile system for growing cannabis, tomatoes, or other plants with a fully integrated, autonomous device.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The Tomato Machine Company is unveiling the Automato Personal Grow Kit, the first ever high-output automated grow kit that is designed for the home or office. In launching this new product, the company is pioneering innovation in an area that is in dire need of cutting-edge technology and a forward-thinking approach. After extensive research and testing, the Automato Personal Grow Kit is now ready to take to market, catering to a new generation of growers and cultivators who are looking to the future of cannabis cultivation in any location. In fact, the Tomato Machine kits allow clients to become self-sufficient, producing up to 4 grams per day, satisfying the needs of even the heaviest medical cannabis user.





Having developed the first ever high-output smart grow kit on the market, the Tomato Machine Company has integrated an automated timelapse feature, advanced temperature control, open door mode, and has done away with plug-in timers and clunky accessories that defined grow spaces of the past. All components of the kits have been carefully selected for quality and durability to ensure the best possible grow experience and end result. Designed to be installed in cabinets, wardrobes, or similar small enclosures with rigid interior walls, the Automato Personal Grow it is the ideal way to take advantage of vertical space. In fact, its innovative lateral lighting system has been developed to provide light intensity adapted to the environment and needs of the plant. Moreover, the Automato Personal Grow Kit provides its user with multiple days of autonomy thanks to its uniquely effective watering system.

With incredible versatility, automated ease, and effectiveness that will outshine & outgrow nearly any other indoor planting setup, the Automato Personal Grow Kits are removing the stigma and awkwardness of classic indoor grow setups and provide a fun, visually appealing and innovative system for a modern grow world. The Tomato Machine Company is forging the next generation of grow spaces with a smart, seamless experience that is ready for the home, office, and beyond.

About Tomato Machine Company

The Tomato Machine Company is a small but ambitious start-up founded in Montreal in 2019. Its vision is to rethink domestic horticulture and integrate it into people's lives with smart, innovative products that empower growers everywhere. Its line of innovative Personal Grow Kits are considered the next generation of personal grow spaces, turning any cabinet or closet into the ultimate, automated grow space.

