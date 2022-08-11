- (PLX AI) - Novozymes Q2 sales DKK 4,286 million vs. estimate DKK 4,064 million.
- • Q2 net income DKK 817 million
- • Q2 EBIT DKK 1,110 million vs. estimate DKK 1,059 million
- • Q2 EBIT margin 25.9% vs. estimate 26.1%
- • Q2 organic growth 10% vs. estimate 7.4%
- • Outlook FY organic growth 6-8%, up from 4-8% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 26-27%, up from 25-26% previously
- • CEO says we expect solid margins and returns despite the significant pressure from input and logistic costs
NOVOZYMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de