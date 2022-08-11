Texas-based Quanex's new sealant helps to delay power losses over a PV module's lifetime and extends useful lifetimes by locking out moisture.From pv magazine USA Quanex has released a new product, the SolarGain Edge Sealant, which is a rubberized sealant for PV modules to protect against degradation due to moisture. The Edge Sealant is a polyisobutylene butyl rubber adhesive with integrated desiccant that has been designed to improve longevity, durability, and power retention over time. Quanex said the sealant can prevent moisture ingress in modules, while also protecting cells, connections, ...

