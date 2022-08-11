Hydrogen is one of the ultimate climate protection issues and is not only revolutionizing the automotive industry. The technology is becoming ever more explosive because only the interaction of all alternative and environmentally friendly processes appears promising. Unlike e-mobility, hydrogen with its specifications also reaches air, rail and shipping traffic and thus comes more into the focus of science. The opportunity for investors is favorable, as governments worldwide are proclaiming huge climate protection budgets. Joe Biden has just introduced the largest climate package in US history. Hydrogen is an important part of it. Europe is also getting ready to leap, but how has Nel ASA fared in this environment so far? The share price has already recovered 40% from its low in 2022. We take a critical look at the Norwegian company's half-year results.

