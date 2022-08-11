Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies gibt mehrjährigen Exklusivvertrag mit Top-Weltsportverband bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.08.2022 | 11:16
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Application for Admission of Shares

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Application for Admission of Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 11

11 August 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

("Cloudbreak" or the "Company")

Application for Admission of Shares

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a leading natural resources project generator with a focus on commodities required for the energy transition, announces that further to the announcement of 9 August 2022, application has been made for the 10,000,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading which is expected to be on or around 16 August 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480
Kyler Hardy, CEOkhardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com
Novum Securities
(Financial Adviser)		Tel: +44 7399 9400
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Shard Capital Partners
(Broker)		Tel: +44 207 186 9900

Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre
BlytheRay
(Financial PR/IR-London)		Tel: +44 207 138 3204Cloudbreak@blytheray.com
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
Stellium Services
(Investor Relations)		Tel: +44(0)207 129 1205Cloudbreak@StelliumServices.com
www.StelliumServices.comAndrew Wilson
Claire Bowden

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.