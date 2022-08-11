Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Application for Admission of Shares

11 August 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

("Cloudbreak" or the "Company")

Application for Admission of Shares

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a leading natural resources project generator with a focus on commodities required for the energy transition, announces that further to the announcement of 9 August 2022, application has been made for the 10,000,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading which is expected to be on or around 16 August 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480 Kyler Hardy, CEO khardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Novum Securities

(Financial Adviser) Tel: +44 7399 9400 David Coffman / Lucy Bowden Shard Capital Partners

(Broker) Tel: +44 207 186 9900



Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre BlytheRay

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Cloudbreak@blytheray.com Tim Blythe

Megan Ray Stellium Services

(Investor Relations) Tel: +44(0)207 129 1205 Cloudbreak@StelliumServices.com www.StelliumServices.com Andrew Wilson Claire Bowden

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.