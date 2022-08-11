Sunora Solar's new 144-cell solar module is available with power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.18% to 21.03%.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Sunora Solar has unveiled the ELITE PRO series of mono PERC modules, built with 144 half-cut cells. The modules are available with peak outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiencies ranging from 20.18% to 21.03%. The manufacturer claims the advanced glass and textured cell surface ensure excellent performance in low-light environments. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.10 V ...

