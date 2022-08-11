All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: ATMH "All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc." Announces Acquisition of Switzerland Based Mival Connect Sa Telecom Services Adding Estimated $20 Million In Annual Revenue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) today announced the acquisition of Mival Connect Telecom ( www.mivalconnect.ch ), a Switzerland based telecommunications operator located in Chiasso, Ticino- Switzerland. Mival provides Voice/SMS services to worldwide customers and operators and expects to reach over $20 million in revenue this year with a net income of $0.8 million. The acquisition of Mival broadens ATMH 's core on telecom operation adding to the recent acquisition of SpeedTelecom1 LLC.

"MivalConnect is ATMH's second telecommunications acquisition.". "ATMH" is well on its way to achieving and reaching the steps of the announced goals from the new managing group since 2019 . After nearly 3 years of a global health emergency due to a Pandemic first and then also observing false, fraudulent and slanderous comments made on few platform such as InvestorsHub from numerous participants, who hide behind anonymous names, we at All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. have decided to create a forum on our webpage. This forum will provide factual and accurate responses to shareholder questions, in line with proper disclosure rules. As we move forward with our vision for we believe that we must be proactive in providing the public with accurate information and not the rantings of uninformed individuals and people that were managing the company previously called Toron, Inc. We look forward to building stronger relationships with our investors who have been supportive of All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. and after , bringing revenue and net income starting FY-2022 building a foundation for ongoing growth in 2023."

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc continues to expand its commercial operations adding the updated Mobile Applications and new brands - products and services to the markets B2C and B2B as well, "we are building on top of our telecommunications foundation that include Fintech, Internet of Things, and Blockchain Platforms".

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) embarked on its journey solely focusing on the future possibilities: ABCD (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, Data) is the underlying technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is creating noticeable changes in people's daily routines. The recent societal trends of "Contact-less Economy" and "New Normal" have brought innovation to the financial industry, more so than any other sector. In line with the technological innovation, ATMH is prioritizing services geared toward individuals such as Open Banking, Open Data, Open Payment and Open Trading ATMH a FinTech (Financial Technology) Company that over the past years is developing a Professional Digital Asset Exchange, Reliable Mobile Payment Systems, Affordable Mobile Voice and Data Applications, New-Era Merchant Services, E-Banking, Monetization Technologies, Hotspot Gateway Solutions, IOT Application for Smart City. ATMH has overcome multiple crises and even during turbulent times in the market continues to innovate while focusing on its motto, Customer First. ATMH has developed a deep understanding of the business and distinct competencies related to the development, and operation of platforms and utilization of blockchain technologies with talented individuals in the sector, specializing in blockchain, finance, and IT security. ATMH will continue to labor for the wellbeing of our customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzales

Email:inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8

Company Website: http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

