With a new firmware update, Generac PWRcell battery storage products can accept up to 7.6 kW of AC power generated by third-party PV inverters.From pv magazine USA Generac Power Systems, known as a specialist in backup generators, has announced that its PWRcell products enable AC-coupled battery storage, as well as AC generator integration. This means that with a new firmware update, Generac PWRcell battery storage products can accept up to 7.6 kW of AC power generated by third-party PV inverters. The Generac PWRcell battery backup solution features a modular design that can scale from a three-module, ...

