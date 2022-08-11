Middle East Media Research Institute: The MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project - As U.S.-China Tensions Rise, Read The Latest Translations, Reports, Analysis, And Videos From Chinese Media

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / As tensions between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Taiwan escalate following the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP) of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is publishing translations, reports, analysis, and videos focusing on the current situation in the region, from inside and outside it. Just last week, China halted cooperation with U.S. on climate and military issues after it sent missiles over Taiwan, in retaliation for the visit; earlier, it had announced sanctions against Pelosi and her direct family members and called the visit "vicious and provocative actions."

Well in advance of Speaker Pelosi's visit, CMSP publications focused on the wave of warnings and threats from Chinese officials and experts in connection with it. Since then, the project has released official videos showcasing China's military capabilities, statements reiterating that China's military "remains fully prepared for any crisis," along with reactions to the visit from the Middle East and Russia and speculation about its possible ramifications.

The MEMRI CMSP monitors, translates, and analyzes primary source content from print and online Chinese media, videos from Chinese TV channels, schoolbooks, and official government documents and transcripts. It also translates speeches by a wide range of Chinese government and military officials, as well as statements by journalists from Chinese-language media, including social media. By doing so, it provides a greater and more nuanced understanding of China, its people, its Chinese Communist Party-led government, its ideology, and its regional and international aspirations.

A new MEMRI CMSP effort is its Chinese Schoolbooks Initiative - an ongoing examination of the Chinese government's educational system. The initiative investigates the PRC's official textbooks for children from elementary to secondary schools, including translated excerpts from, and commentary to, these deeply ideological texts used by the PRC to shape young minds.

The CMSP is the only project carrying out this research. Heino Klinck, former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia and former U.S. military attaché in China, who is also a member of the MEMRI Board of Advisors and a regular contributor to the CMSP, stated: "I frequently referenced CMSP products while I was in office, as MEMRI's work uniquely captured the narrative woven by the People's Republic of China for its own domestic audience. MEMRI's translations leave no doubt as to the Chinese Communist Party's intent to dominate the region and beyond."

For nearly 25 years, MEMRI has been bridging the language gap between the Arab and Muslim world and the West by providing continuous and timely translations in English and other Western languages to Western audiences, with a focus on the reality of the Middle East, from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashtu media. Over six years ago we added Russian, and in 2020 we added Chinese (both Mandarin and Cantonese).

Readers may receive daily or weekly emails of CMSP research by registering at this link.

Below are some recent reports and videos from the CMSP. You can view all the latest reports and analyses on the CMSP website and all the clips on the CMSP page on the MEMRI TV website.

Taiwan And U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visit

China Increases Military And 'Law Enforcement' Activity In Taiwan Straits As 'Serious Warning' To Taiwan Separatists, 'Stern Deterrence' Against American Escalation, August 3, 2022

Chinese FM Spokeswoman Hua Chunying On Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: The U.S. Is Approaching Our Red Line, Any Chinese Countermeasures Would Be Legitimate, August 2, 2022

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Mouthpiece Global Times: 'Tension Escalates Hours Ahead Of Pelosi's Potential Taiwan Visit As PLA Remains Fully Prepared For Any Crisis', August 2, 2022

Chinese Military Video Published By Iran Ahead Of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia Trip Showcases Infantry, Naval, Aerial, Missile Capabilities, August 1, 2022

Chinese Experts: 'People's Liberation Army Rocket Force Could Conduct Drills With New Missiles Targeting Any Possible U.S. Aircraft Carriers... Involved In Pelosi's Visit [To Taiwan]', July 28, 2022

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10096, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Mouthpiece Commentator Hu Xijin: 'People's Liberation Army Warplane Can "Accompany" Pelosi's Plane If She Visits Taiwan', July 26, 2022

#9707 Chinese Foreign Ministry Officials On Planned Pelosi Visit To Taiwan: The Visit Will Undermine Our Sovereignty, Deal A Heavy Blow To U.S.-China Relations; If The U.S. Insists, China Will Take 'Resolute' Measures To Safeguard Its National Security, July 19, 2022

MEMRI TV Clip No. 9697, Spokesman Of China's Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang: We Will Crush Any DPP Efforts To Attain Taiwanese Independence, July 15, 2022

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10042, Chinese Media Outlet Chbcnet.com: 'The U.S. Will Not Be Able To Save Taiwan... Once Mainland China Is Forced To Resort To Non-Peaceful Means To Reunify Taiwan', June 27, 2022

Military And Security Developments

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 1009, China Military Online: 'NATO Proved To Be Nothing But An Aggression Bloc;' 'NATO Initiated Intensive Interactions With Asia-Pacific Countries… With The Intentions To Endanger World Peace', June 9, 2022

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10007, , Taiwan's 'Global Defense Magazine': 'If Taiwan Loses Its Sea And Air Superiority In The Initial Battle' With China, The Ukrainian 'Urban Warfare Scenario' May Be Repeated In Taiwan, June 9, 2022

MEMRI TV Clip No. 9646, China Unveils Fujian, Its Third Aircraft Carrier Launched In Ten Years, June 17, 2022

MEMRI TV Clip No. 9584, China Unveils Zhu Hai Yun Unmanned Ship For Carrying And Deploying Drones, Rumored To Have Military Capabilities, May 20, 2022

MEMRI TV Clip No. 9571, Chinese PLA Navy Aircraft Carrier And Naval Aviation Forces Propaganda Film: We Are Sharpening The Sword, April 22, 2022

Middle East And Russian Commentary On China

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10121, Russian Commentators Convinced That Pelosi's Provocative Taiwan Visit Will Play Into Russia's Hands, August 4, 2022

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10114, Emirati 'Al-Khalij' Daily: The U.S. Is Employing A Confrontational Policy Against China, Which Could Lead To Global Catastrophe, August 2, 2022

MEMRI TV Clip No. 9727, Syrian Presidential Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban on Chinese TV: China Wants to Eliminate Poverty, Has a Humane Mentality of Collaboration; The West Is One-Sided and Racist, Ruins Countries, July 8, 2022

China-U.S. Relations

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10094, Chinese Think Tank Research Report: 'We Should Have No Illusions About The Comprehensive And Intensified Ideological Game Between China And The United States, And Must Make A Full Preparation', July 25, 2022

Special Dispatch No. 10048, CCP Mouthpiece 'Global Times': The 'Small Circles' Of The U.S. And West 'Constantly Seek And Create Enemies' - While BRICS Promotes 'Genuine Multilateralism', June 29, 2022

