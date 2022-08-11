Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
11.08.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 11.8.2022 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 207719)

Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 13 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp
with effect from 12.8.2022. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment
of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1083351
