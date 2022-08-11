Anzeige
Freitag, 12.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
WKN: A3CVK0 ISIN: GB00BP37WF17 Ticker-Symbol: PAA0 
Frankfurt
11.08.22
08:02 Uhr
3,230 Euro
+0,025
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
11.08.2022 | 15:22
Hardman & Co Research: Pantheon International Plc (PIN): FY'22 results: it is not just lionesses that roar

11-Aug-2022 / 13:50 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): FY'22 results: it is not just lionesses that roar FY'22 was a record year for PIN in terms of NAV growth, cash generation and investment activity. The period saw valuation gains of 24.4%, nearly double the 10-year average. Combined with positive forex (7.2%) and a small buyback benefit, the 31% NAV growth was more than double the 10-year average, and this was achieved net of all fees. PIN saw its largest-ever single company exit, and uplifts on exit averaged 42%. This performance followed outperformance over the previous 34 years through multiple cycles. Despite this, PIN, and the rest of the PE sector, are trading at near-record discounts to NAV. Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy22-results-not-just-lionesses-that-roar/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1418935 11-Aug-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2022 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
