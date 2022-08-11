DJ Hardman & Co Research: Pantheon International Plc (PIN): FY'22 results: it is not just lionesses that roar

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Pantheon International Plc (PIN): FY'22 results: it is not just lionesses that roar 11-Aug-2022 / 13:50 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): FY'22 results: it is not just lionesses that roar FY'22 was a record year for PIN in terms of NAV growth, cash generation and investment activity. The period saw valuation gains of 24.4%, nearly double the 10-year average. Combined with positive forex (7.2%) and a small buyback benefit, the 31% NAV growth was more than double the 10-year average, and this was achieved net of all fees. PIN saw its largest-ever single company exit, and uplifts on exit averaged 42%. This performance followed outperformance over the previous 34 years through multiple cycles. Despite this, PIN, and the rest of the PE sector, are trading at near-record discounts to NAV. Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy22-results-not-just-lionesses-that-roar/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1418935 11-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2022 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)