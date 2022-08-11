Sure Retractors Ltd.: Max Reinhardt Joins SURE Retractors Inc. Board of Directors

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive retractors for spinal surgery, today announced that Max Reinhardt has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Reinhardt is currently the President of Rest of World of Pacira Biosciences, a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions. Before joining Pacira, Max served in several executive positions at Johnson and Johnson (2002-2019). These included VP of U.S. Sales, DePuy Spine, both Worldwide VP of Marketing and Worldwide President of DePuy Synthes Spine, VP of Marketing for DePuy Synthes, and Global Franchise Unit Leader - Joint Reconstruction, Mitek Sports Medicine and Power Tools. Max has a deep understanding of the worldwide spine business.

"I am delighted to support the SURE team at this pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Reinhardt. "The SURE portfolio of elegant, sterile-packed, single-use retractors are highly intuitive to use and ready whenever required, enabling maximum operating room throughput in a variety of settings."

"In the spine business, Max is world-renowned for his experience and expertise," said Forbes Butterfield, CEO of SURE Retractors Inc. "I am thrilled to have him join our team, and I am certain that he will help us make SURE Retractors a game-changing product in the worldwide spine business."

SURE radiolucent retractors are single-use, surgical-ready, sterile-packed, and easy to use, which helps to:

Maximize Surgical Volume

Improve OR Efficiency

Improve Profitability

Reduce Infection Risk

SURE Retractors Inc. has filed patents for its technology around the world, and the company will launch its line of products in the fall of 2022.

"SURE Retractors Inc. is on the right path to success, and Max's appointment to the board is more proof of that," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "We are thrilled to work with such a highly-esteemed team and to distribute their game-changing products."

