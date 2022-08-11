Mexico's flagship airline will initially use Pricefx for its agency business with plans to expand to other areas to improve commercial performance using their advanced pricing software

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced that Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline and a leader in Latin American aviation, has selected Pricefx to help enhance its travel agency business analytics. Leveraging Pricefx's award-winning AI technology, Aeromexico will implement Pricefx to evaluate agency performance and improve commission payment insights with future plans to design bespoke, front and back-end Agency commission plans. After the initial implementation, Aeromexico plans to broaden the use cases for Pricefx to other areas of its business to improve commercial performance.

"Technology is increasingly important to agency management and other areas of our airline," said Rastislav Martos, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Distribution for Aeromexico. "We are excited to partner with Pricefx on the development of a new sales analytics product for the airline industry, driving value in our critical travel agency segment. By leveraging Pricefx's expertise, we believe we can strengthen Aeromexico's commercial strategy with better execution and improved speed-to-market."

With dozens of different fare possibilities combined with fare families and ancillaries for each itinerary, the airline industry's public and private fares are complex to manage. With Pricefx, airlines can leverage technology to track return on investment from travel agency commission payments in a meaningful way. Additionally, the Pricefx solution can be used as a single platform for airlines to dynamically price cargo, loyalty points, ancillaries and corporate programs.

"The process of managing airline pricing can be dramatically improved with technology that provides critical data insights," said Ronak Sheth, President Chief Revenue Officer at Pricefx. "With Pricefx, Aeromexico will have best-in-class AI and analytics to improve its agency performance. This will be a major game changer and we are looking forward to working with Aeromexico to make it a reality."

Aeromexico was recently interviewed about why they selected Pricefx and their implementation plans. The video interview is available on Pricefx's YouTube channel.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 21st anniversary, and serves 170 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

