DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Extension of Consent Solicitation



11.08.2022 / 16:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



11 August 2022 Polyus Finance Plc announces extension of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 3.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2028 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE MEMORANDUM. Polyus Finance Plc (the "Issuer") today announces and hereby notifies the Noteholders of U.S.$700,000,000 3.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") that it has decided to extend the Consent Deadline from 11 August 2022 (5:00 p.m. (London time)) to 25 August 2022 (5:00 p.m. (London time)) (subject to the right of the Issuer to extend, reopen, amend and/or terminate the Consent Solicitation, subject to applicable law and the provisions of the Trust Deed) in respect of the Consent Solicitation for the 2028 Notes (the "New Consent Deadline (2028 Notes)"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 20 July 2022 (the "Memorandum"). No further actions are required from Noteholders of the 2028 Notes who have already delivered Consent Instructions in the Consent Solicitation. Amendments to the Consent Solicitation for the 2028 Notes are limited to the New Consent Deadline (2028 Notes), as outlined above. All other terms of the Consent Solicitation for the 2028 Notes will remain the same. New Expected Timetable: Consent Deadline (2028 Notes) - 25 August 2022 (5 p.m. (London time)) The following table sets forth details of the 2028 Notes: Description of the 2028 Notes ISIN Code/

Common Code

(Regulation S Notes) ISIN Code/

Common Code/

CUSIP Code

(Rule 144A Notes) Outstanding Principal Amount U.S.$700,000,000 3.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2028 XS2396900685

239690068 US73181LAB71

239725104

73181LAB7 U.S.$700,000,000 Copies of the Memorandum can be obtained by registering on the Consent Solicitation Website at https://i2capmark.com/event-details/59/Holder/polyusfinance-plc Announcements in connection with the Consent Solicitation will be disclosed by the Issuer on the website of the London Stock Exchange. Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases are available on the Consent Solicitation Website https://i2capmark.com/event-details/59/Holder/polyusfinance-plc Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitation and in connection with delivery of Consent Instruction may be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent. Information and Tabulation Agent: i2 Capital Markets Ltd Kemp House, 160 City Road London, ECV 2NX, United Kingdom Email: info@i2capmark.com Phone: +44 203 633 1212 Consent Solicitation Website:

https://i2capmark.com/event-details/59/Holder/polyus-finance-plc Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitation may also be directed to the Investor Relations Department of PJSC Polyus. PJSC Polyus Investor Relations 3 bldg 1, Krasina St., Moscow, 123056, Russia Email: ir@polyus.com Phone: +7 495 641 33 77

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Memorandum. This announcement and the Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Consent Solicitation. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of its participation in the Consent Solicitation, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Consent Solicitation. None of the Issuer, the Guarantors, the Trustee, the Information and Tabulation Agent or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of any such person, is acting for any Noteholder, or will be responsible to any Noteholder for providing any protections which would be afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Consent Solicitation, and accordingly none of the Issuer, the Guarantors, the Trustee, the Information and Tabulation Agent or their respective directors, officers, employees, affiliates, advisers or agents makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should provide Consent, or refrain from taking any action in the Consent Solicitation with respect to their Notes, and none of them has authorised any person to make such recommendation. The Information and Tabulation Agent is agent of the Issuer and owe no duty to any Noteholder. The Consents are only being solicited pursuant to the Memorandum and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

11.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

