The "United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Oil, Coal, and Others), By Technology (Condensing and Non-Condensing), By Capacity (Less than 10 MMBtu/hr, 10-50 MMBtu/hr, and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom commercial boiler market is projected to grow at a formidable CAGR through 2027

The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for commercial boilers from various commercial buildings such as offices, healthcare institutions, retail, lodgings, and educational institutions.

Besides, the growing adoption of clean heating solutions and high investments in developing green buildings are expected to fuel the United Kingdom commercial boilers market. Natural gas used in commercial boilers leads to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Thus, supportive government policies to promote the development of the gas network in the country and implementation of strict emission regulation standards are expected to bolster the demand for clean and energy-efficient heating solutions, which in turn, would contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing need to replace existing systems with an advanced version of commercial systems to comply with strict emission norms is expected to fuel the growth of the United Kingdom commercial boilers market. Generally, natural gas is used in commercial boilers, producing lower greenhouse emissions, thereby improving the system's overall efficiency.

The need to replace the existing systems with advanced versions of the commercial systems in buildings is expected to proliferate the demand for the United Kingdom commercial boiler market in the next five years.

Rising demand for commercial boilers in the healthcare sector for modernization of the existing infrastructure is estimated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of connected commercial boilers that provide enhanced control to the consumer and free repair maintenance services provided by companies to stay ahead in the market is expected to aid the market growth.

The natural gas segment is expected to dominate the United Kingdom commercial boilers market as the gas is easy to handle and the total cost of ownership is low than other alternate fuels.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom commercial boiler market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom commercial boiler market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom commercial boiler market based on fuel type, technology, capacity, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

Competitive Landscape

A.O. Smith Corporation

Bosch Thermotechnology

Cochran Limited

Cleaver-Brooks

Fulton Boiler Company

Parker Boiler

Slant/Fin Corporation

Superior Boiler Works, Inc.

Vaillant Group

Weil-McLain Solvay S.A.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Fuel Type:

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Others

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Technology:

Condensing

Non-Condensing

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Capacity:

Less than 10 MMBtu/hr

10-50 MMBtu/hr

Others

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By End User:

Offices

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Lodging

Others

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

Rest of United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m335u3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005533/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900