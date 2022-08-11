Anzeige
Freitag, 12.08.2022
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
WKN: A0KEQF ISIN: US4103451021 Ticker-Symbol: HN9 
Tradegate
11.08.22
19:15 Uhr
10,592 Euro
+0,244
+2,36 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,33810,60011.08.
10,33010,42211.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO18,550+2,62 %
ACCELL GROUP NV57,50+0,35 %
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12,212+4,70 %
AES CORPORATION23,550+1,03 %
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC275,70+1,96 %
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION142,36-0,90 %
AMETEK INC124,44+0,92 %
ARCONIC CORPORATION26,960-0,88 %
AVERY DENNISON CORP191,24+0,82 %
BALL CORPORATION56,51+0,91 %
CHEMOURS COMPANY33,430-4,16 %
CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC16,636+1,09 %
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION67,000,00 %
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC232,50+0,02 %
CROWN HOLDINGS INC90,500,00 %
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC127,80+1,24 %
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION318,70-0,13 %
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION18,780+0,04 %
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC76,92-0,39 %
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC19,204+1,38 %
ENTERGY CORPORATION114,000,00 %
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION39,305+0,03 %
EXELIXIS INC18,576-0,32 %
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC105,84+2,20 %
F5 INC165,18+0,12 %
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION0,602-1,71 %
FORTIVE CORPORATION65,34+0,14 %
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC68,00+7,94 %
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION1,734-2,01 %
HANESBRANDS INC10,592+2,36 %
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC65,00+1,56 %
IMMUNOGEN INC5,165+0,49 %
JM SMUCKER COMPANY129,95+1,05 %
LEVI STRAUSS & CO19,100+0,92 %
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP140,15-1,44 %
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC164,26-0,45 %
MYRIAD GENETICS INC26,650+4,51 %
ODP CORPORATION35,400-2,75 %
OWENS CORNING85,500,00 %
PTC INC119,80-0,35 %
RAMBUS INC25,490+0,24 %
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC243,00-1,02 %
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC5,803+2,76 %
UNISYS CORPORATION10,500+5,36 %
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC20,300+2,68 %
WESTROCK COMPANY41,000+0,81 %
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION162,42+0,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.