The "Laboratory Accessories Market Analysis by Type (Reagent Reservoirs, Pipettes, Microplates, Label Printers, Wash Stations), by End User (Biotechnology Pharmaceutical Companies, OEMS, Academic Institutes, Hospitals Private Laboratories), and by Region Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory accessories market size is estimated to be USD 12.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period.

Better productivity and reduced cost of tests conducted is a key driver for the growth of the global laboratory accessories market. Additionally, increase in adoption of laboratory automation systems in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery and rise in global disease outbreaks are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth.

Nevertheless, lack of scheduling for technology growth and automation not a primacy for small and medium-sized laboratories are expected to restrain the global market growth.

By Type

Based on type, the market is categorized into reagent reservoirs, pipettes, microplates, label printers, pumps, valves, tubing, and wash stations. In 2021, the wash station segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the high price of wash stations in comparison with the other components worldwide.

The reagent reservoirs segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, as this helps in reducing the overall time that is required for examining samples and performing tests.

By End User

Based on coverage, the market is categorized into biotechnology pharmaceutical companies, OEMS, academic institutes, hospitals private laboratories, and research institutes. In 2021, the hospitals private laboratories segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

This is due to the growing elderly patient population, rising number of disabled people worldwide. The biotechnology pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to continuous research development done by these companies for launching novel laboratory equipment's in the global market.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the developed laboratories infrastructure, increase in number of diagnostic tests being conducted in the region, and rise in healthcare expenditure due to incidences of chronic diseases in the region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growth in government and private sector investment in healthcare sector, and growing aged population resulting in increase of requirement for laboratories, are the major factors in this region.

