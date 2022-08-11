Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to present the fourth set of drill results from operator Tudor Gold for Phase l of the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship project, the Treaty Creek JV, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments "During the 2021 drill program, we drilled hole GS-21-113-W2 to the maximum depth possible and noted that the strongest sulphide mineralization occurred at the bottom of this hole. A decision was made to leave the casing and HQ rods in GS-21-113-W2 with the plan of returning to re-enter the hole this year with a more powerful diamond drill rig and we succeeded! The hole was extended 280.1 meters (m) demonstrating that gold and copper grades increase with depth as the strongest mineralization occurs between 1520 m and 1688 m. This portion of the hole averages 2.48 g/t AuEQ over 168 m with copper averaging 0.82 %. Silver mineralization is also becoming stronger at depth within the CS600 domain. In addition, results from targeting the DS5 domain were also successful with drill hole GS-22-139 which intersected 428 m of 1.07 g/t AuEQ and included an enriched upper portion that averaged 1.36 g/t AuEQ over 172.4 m. As previously reported, high-grade visible native gold has occurred from two of three aggressive step-out holes that were 225-meter and 500-meter step-out holes from the 2021 drilling program within the northeastern sector of the Goldstorm Deposit. These high-grade gold results may add a new dimension to the exploration potential of this project and we will continue to advance and explore this rapidly expanding aspect of these well mineralized domains."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from six diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit from sections C and D. Five out of six holes were targeted outside the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate area (see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION C

GS-21-113-W2, a 2021 drill hole (see November 30, 2021 press release), was re-entered and extended by 280.1 m to a total depth of 1855.1 m. The composited interval that includes 300H and CS600 domains, that was calculated in 2021, has been expanded from 1320.0 m of 0.97 g/t AuEQ to 1497.5 m grading 1.12 g/t AuEQ. The CS600 domain intercept was expanded from 556.5 m of 1.38 g/t AuEQ to 732.0 m grading 1.60 g/t AuEQ. The high-grade bottom segment of CS600 originally reported 57.0 m grading 2.34 g/t AuEQ which has now been extended to 168.0 m of 2.48 g/t AuEQ (1.41 g/t Au, 0.82 % Cu); visible gold was noted in one core sample. The drill hole successfully exited the lower boundary of the CS600, however, a downdip boundary (northwest boundary) of the orebody has not been identified and the CS600 currently remains open at depth where gold and copper grades are the highest. Increasing grades at depth are closely correlated with increasing potassic alteration as drilling information vectors towards the magmatic source of this extensive porphyry system.

GS-22-143 stepped out 225 m to the northeast from the 2021 drilling and targeted 300H and CS600 mineralization. In addition to the high-grade interval of 39.15 g/t AuEQ over 2.0 m that was previously reported (see July 26, 2022 press release) a 102.25 m interval grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ in the CS600 area was intercepted which included a 1.5 m interval of 14.7 g/t AuEQ. The hole skimmed the upper boundary of the CS600, however, deviation did not allow the hole to get into the core of the porphyry where higher grades have been measured. Assays for this hole are fully reported in this press release.

SECTION D

GS-22-139 targeted the DS5 domain and returned 438.0 m grading 1.07 g/t AuEQ. Within this, two high-grade intervals consisted of 28.4 m grading 1.95 g/t AuEQ and 24.0 m grading 2.05 g/t AuEQ. This hole is located 250 m to the northeast from the 2021 drill holes.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release August 11, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) AuEQ

(g/t) C GS-21-113-W2(1)

(300H +CS600) 255.00 1752.50 1497.50 0.76 3.70 2685 1.12 Including

(300H) 255.00 352.50 97.50 1.25 2.16 78 1.28 And

including (300H) 590.00 659.00 69.00 1.80 3.61 78 1.85 And

including (CS600) 1019.00 1751.00 732.00 0.91 5.65 5314 1.60 Or 1520.00 1688.00 168.00 1.41 9.07 8153 2.48 D GS-22-139

(DS5) 714.00 1152.00 438.00 0.96 7.33 171 1.07 Including 735.00 907.40 172.40 1.17 13.57 283 1.36 Or 760.50 832.50 72.00 1.49 6.02 171 1.58 Or 879.00 907.40 28.40 1.35 43.71 751 1.95 And

including 997.50 1112.00 114.50 1.21 3.23 74 1.26 Or 1009.50 1044.00 34.50 1.57 3.24 78 1.62 Or 1081.50 1105.50 24.00 1.99 4.22 99 2.05 n/a GS-22-140(2) Hole was lost and abandoned, no significant values,

plan to re-drill target n/a GS-22-141(3) Hole was lost and abandoned, no significant values,

plan to re-drill target C GS-22-142(3) Hole was lost and abandoned, no significant values,

plan to re-drill target C GS-22-143(4)

(300H) 559.00 561.00 2.00 38.90 15.96 531 39.15 Including 560.00 561.00 1.00 70.60 24.93 572 70.96 And (300H) 733.50 760.50 27.00 1.05 1.56 473 1.13 And (300H) 861.00 890.50 29.50 0.90 0.99 841 1.01 And (CS600) 1113.00 1215.25 102.25 0.79 1.47 1421 0.98 Including 1212.00 1213.50 1.50 14.20 11.18 3090 14.70 Hole GS-21-113-W2 was drilled to 1575.0 m in 2021 and was extended by

280.1 m to a depth of 1855.1 m in 2022. Composites include the parent hole

assays (GS-21-113) to the depth of the wedge (292.5 m). Hole GS-22-140 stopped short of intended target depth and was not sampled. Hole GS-22-141 and GS-22-142 stopped short of intended target depth and

reported no significant values. Hole GS-22-143 was reported to 985.5 m in the July 26, 2022 press release.

Results are fully reported in the current press release. All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled

at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content:

Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula

Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported

in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body

orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release August 11, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM

E NAD 83 UTM

N NAD 83 Elevation

(m) Azi (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) D GS-22-

139 429255.0 6273307.0 1204.0 87 -76 1217 n/a GS-22-

140 429362.3 6273150.3 1202.2 295 -87 269 n/a GS-22-

141 428741.8 6272910.4 1248.0 295 -82 138 C GS-22-

142 429077.7 6273007.9 1228.0 295 -85 261 C GS-21-

113-W2 428679.3 6273341.8 1076.9 301 -64.5 1855.1

Darren Blaney, President, and CEO of American Creek commented: "The Goldstorm deposit continues to amaze! Hole GS-21-113-W2 is simply a world class hole.

This latest hole, along with major step out holes to the north, continue to show the truly massive size of this deposit. Hole GS-22-139 which returned 438m of 1.07 grams per tonne gold equivalent, is impressive in its own right and is located 250m northeast of previous drilling. Recently announced holes GS-22-133 and 134 stepped out 200m and 500m to the northwest and returned 600m of 0.91 grams per tonne gold equivalent and 663 meters of 0.97 grams per tonne gold equivalent respectively. These results are obviously going to have a significant impact on an updated resource calculation for the Goldstorm deposit."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Mr. Konkin heads the exploration being conducted at the Treaty Creek Joint Venture Project. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

