Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares: CITYCON OYJ

CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
11.8.2022 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
11/08/2022
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
7 500
Average price/share, EUR
7,2533
Total price, EUR
54 399,75
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Pasi Väisänen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com
