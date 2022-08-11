Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.08.2022
NFT Technologies gibt mehrjährigen Exklusivvertrag mit Top-Weltsportverband bekannt!
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 
Frankfurt
11.08.22
08:18 Uhr
6,945 Euro
+0,085
+1,24 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.08.2022
Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares: CITYCON OYJ

HELSINKI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

11.8.2022 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

11/08/2022

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

7 500

Average price/share, EUR

7,2533

Total price, EUR

54 399,75



The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,

based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI PLC


Pasi Väisänen




For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä


Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180


sakari.jarvela@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3612962

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3612962/a804c9125f743d5e.xlsx

CTY1S fills 11 8 2022

