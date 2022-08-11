DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Tissue Regenix Group plc: Significantly undervalued which should correct

Tissue Regenix Group plc:

Significantly undervalued which should correct

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX) is the topic of conversation when Martin Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Martin reminds us of what the company does, summrises the key details from its trading update, talks though the implications of a strong sales performance, the key value added in the research report and thoughts on what will happen to the share price.

Tissue Regenix Group is a pioneering, international medical technology company, focusing on the development of regenerative products.

