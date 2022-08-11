Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0FE ISIN: GB00B5SGVL29 Ticker-Symbol: LSW1 
Frankfurt
11.08.22
08:03 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,001
+12,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.08.2022 | 18:01
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Tissue Regenix Group plc: Significantly undervalued which should correct

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Tissue Regenix Group plc: Significantly undervalued which should correct

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Tissue Regenix Group plc: Significantly undervalued which should correct 11-Aug-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Tissue Regenix Group plc:

Significantly undervalued which should correct

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX) is the topic of conversation when Martin Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Martin reminds us of what the company does, summrises the key details from its trading update, talks though the implications of a strong sales performance, the key value added in the research report and thoughts on what will happen to the share price.

Tissue Regenix Group is a pioneering, international medical technology company, focusing on the development of regenerative products.

Listen to the interview here:

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

Download our latest report on TRX, here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                         mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1419101 11-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

TISSUE REGENIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.