Scientists in Japan have developed black glasses grafted silicon microparticles as a negative electrode material to improve lithium-ion battery performance.While its abundance and high gravimetric capacity make it a good fit for highly efficient metal ion batteries, the use of silicon as an electrode material has been limited. Specifically, the adoption of silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries has been held back by their mechanical instability, which arises from uncontrolled volume expansion upon lithiation, the process of combining with a lithium-ion, and the subsequent formation of an unstable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...