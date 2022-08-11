Intelex Technologies, ULC: Intelex Technologies Named Leader in Carbon Management Software Report

Intelex's Environmental, Social and Governance, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Green Quadrant: Carbon Management Software report by independent research firm Verdantix.

As noted in the report, disclosures of carbon emissions are moving from voluntary to mandatory, creating pressure on organizations to provide accurate data. Verdantix recommends that Intelex be short-listed by Enterprise and mid-market firms "seeking a solution with deep data management capabilities." Intelex's carbon management solution is built upon a platform "capable of handling resource-heavy calculations at processing speeds of millions of records per minute."

"Intelex helps organizations manage ESG with certainty and efficiency," said Intelex President Melissa Hammerle. "Being named a Leader in The Green Quadrant: Carbon Management Software report by independent research firm Verdantix shows how far we've come since launching our suite of ESG management solutions, including our carbon management software capabilities, in April 2021. This is all in support of our holistic approach to the management of environmental, health and safety, quality and operational risk."

Intelex was recognized by Verdantix in part for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 Data Modeling Capabilities. "Intelex's experience doing air emissions calculations and data management, plus their focus on their sustainability/ESG reporting solutions, makes them an ideal partner for carbon management in dirty, dangerous, and complex businesses," noted Kim Knickle, Research Director, ESG & Sustainability at Verdantix. Calling out Intelex's strong foundation in providing tools for EHS management, incident management and audits management, the report made note of the customizable tools and capacity to increase employee engagement offered by the Intelex solution.

Intelex's strength and flexibility in Data Acquisition, particularly in the multiple methods, including mobile, that data can be integrated into the Intelex platform, was called out in report. The Green Quadrant: Carbon Management Software also mentioned Intelex's strength in Renewable Energy Sourcing & Contracts, driven in part by partnerships, which allow Intelex customers to manage and source their RECs and renewable energy supplies, and Intelex's platform, which includes dashboards to view the renewable energy generated.

This recognition as a Leader in the Green Quadrant: Carbon Management Software report follows a 2022 Product of the Year honor for Intelex's ESG Management Software in the elite Environment + Energy Leader awards program and multiple top product awards in 2021 for ESG/Sustainability software solutions.

"Intelex has an ESG solution for you no matter where you are in your ESG journey. Intelex can help you solve pain points around data collection, data quality, and multiple reporting frameworks and can provide actionable visibility into your performance improvement and challenges," said Hammerle.

