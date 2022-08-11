Lexington, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - FricknFrack games announces the launch of its new space adventure game 'Rise UP'. The game provides players with an immersive experience in outer space. It also intends to call everyone's attention to the critical challenge posed by the phenomenon of the increasing amount of space debris; this is known as Kessler syndrome. This emphasizes the commitment of FricknFrack to ensuring a positive impact on the planet while achieving success as a game developer.

Rise UP is designed as an immersive and interactive adventure gaming experience for players. It provides players with total engagement while challenging their skills and abilities to survive and complete their mission. The player's avatar is the role of a civilian environment director of a space station named Alma Con. He is on a mission to repair and rebuild the space station, which is reeling from a collision with a booster.

He has to complete the mission with limited resources available. In addition, he has to defend the space station against a sabotage attempt from an Admiral. The game requires him to make quick critical decisions to protect and rebuild the space station. Another challenge is to build a recycling technology to collect all the debris and abandoned space crafts from deep space. The player rides on a drone named 'Snowball' to collect the pieces of space junk.

Further, the player has to rebuild the space station by using that space debris. While doing it he tries to stop the orbiting debris from damaging the space station. The journey on Snowball through space reveals the magnitude of space debris and the intensity of the threat it poses to the planet. It effectively hints at the issue of Kessler syndrome, a phenomenon in which the volume of space debris reaches a point where it further creates more and more space junk and endangers satellites, astronauts, space missions and the planet earth as a whole. It also depicts the imminent danger posed by the huge volume of burnt debris, abandoned spacecraft, and parts of decommissioned satellites. Rise UP appears to be a fun game, as well as an eye opener to everyone on this significant issue.

"Rise UP is a wake-up call - as well as a fun game - to everyone who cares about the safety and security of outer space," says William Mayfield, Founder and Lead Producer at FricknFrack games.

